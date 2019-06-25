Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s and a chance of showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 51. There's a 50-50 chance of showers on Wednesday, with highs around 70.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.