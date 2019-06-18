Forecasters say Tuesday throughout the mid-valley will be mostly sunny, with highs around 80 and wind gusts up to 21 mph in Linn County locations. Tuesday night should be clear and breezy, with lows dipping to around 48 and gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday will be sunny and a bit cooler, with highs near 74. That cooling trend will be in place for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 9 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 9 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.