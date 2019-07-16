Forecasters say we might see some of that patchy drizzle Tuesday morning and expect partly cloudy skies throughout much of the mid-valley, with highs near 79. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows around 56. Mostly cloudy and 77 on Wednesday, with a chance of rain.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.