Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 68 and a chance of morning showers. Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-40s. Wednesday is shaping up as sunny but windy, with highs in the mid-60s and gusts in some locations up to 22 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.