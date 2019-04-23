{{featured_button_text}}
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 68 and a chance of morning showers. Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-40s. Wednesday is shaping up as sunny but windy, with highs in the mid-60s and gusts in some locations up to 22 mph.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Corvallis

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Lebanon

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

