Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 48 and a chance of rain. Rainy and windy on Wednesday, with highs near 60 and winds gusting to 21 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 59. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.