Forecasters say Tuesday will be mostly cloudy throughout the mid-valley, with a slight chance of showers and highs around 60. Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows near 46. Wednesday will start with cloudy skies, but they'll clear up to become mostly sunny, with highs near 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.