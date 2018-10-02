Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 40 and areas of fog. Partly sunny and 65 on Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.