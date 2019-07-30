Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley to start Tuesday morning, but say those will gradually clear up, leaving sunny skies and highs around 82. Skies should be mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows near 52. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs around 84.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.