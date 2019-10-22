Forecasters expect morning rain throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, and then mostly cloudy conditions, with highs around 64. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 43. Look for morning fog on Wednesday, but then mostly sunny skies.
Albany
Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 8 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m. High near 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 63. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 3 to 5 mph.