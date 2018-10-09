Fog and rain are likely Tuesday morning, but should give way eventually to partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley and highs in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows around 45 and fog expected after 2 a.m. Once the fog clears off Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy fog and showers likely before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy fog and showers likely before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain likely before 8 a.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 and 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.