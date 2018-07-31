Forecasters expect widespread haze throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday morning but also call for sunny conditions, with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s again.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
