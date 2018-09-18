After the morning fog burns off Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 throughout the mid-valley, forecasters say. Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with lows near 44, and patches of fog reappearing near midnight. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 70.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.