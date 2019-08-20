Forecasters expect increasing clouds throughout the mid-valley as Tuesday progresses, with highs around 83. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows near 55. And rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, starting in the late morning or afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.