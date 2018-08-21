An air-quality advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for much of northwest Oregon continues in effect until noon Wednesday. The area covered by the advisory includes the mid-valley, Portland and the Oregon North Coast.
Counties covered by the advisory include Benton and Linn, in addition to Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ`s Air Quality Index website, https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map. The index is also available on smartphones. Search for OregonAir in your app store.
The Oregon Smoke Blog also has an air quality map that includes temporary monitors close to specific fires, daily smoke forecasts for specific areas, and other resources. Visit the Oregon Smoke Blog for more information: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/
State officials said people can take the following precautions:
• Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.
• Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk. These residents are encouraged to stay indoors.
• People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their health care providers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the .afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke, mainly before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.