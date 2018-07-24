With high temperatures expected to be in the 90s for much of this week, the National Weather Service office in Portland has extended its heat advisory for the mid-valley until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will be slow to cool during the overnight hours, especially in urban areas, forecasters say. Expect temperatures in urban areas to be in the 70s through midnight most night, before slowly cooling into the 60s. In outlying areas, lows will be in the upper 50s.
The hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase chances for heat-related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Many heat-related accidents occur while people are swimming or wading in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Wear a life jacket if you seek relief from the heat in water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
