With afternoon temperatures of 93 to 101 degrees expected on Tuesday in the mid-valley, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for 11 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In addition, a red flag warning about conditions conducive for wildfires has been posted for the mid-valley and is in effect from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters expect conditions to be slightly less hot on Wednesday but say that temperatures will be very slow to cool, with overnight low only reaching the lower 60s for a few hours very early Wednesday morning before starting to warm up again.
The warmest temperatures are expected Tuesday between 3 and 7 p.m.
The hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for people who are sensitive to heat, forecasters say. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children and the elderly.
A heat advisory is issued when forecasters believe a period of hot temperatures is expected and when heat-related illnesses are possible. Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
The red flag warning, which was issued Monday, calls for winds and low relative humidity for the mid-valley. Winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. Relative humidity could fall to as low as 15 percent.
These conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which could threaten life and property. Forecasters urged people to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
A red flag warning is issued when critical weather conditions are expected. Such conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.