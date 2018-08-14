Forecasters expect that widespread haze to linger throughout the mid-valley for a few more days, and say that Tuesday's high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Tuesday night's lows will be in the upper 50s. Sunny on Wednesday, with highs ranging from 87 to 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
