Warning that visibility in some locations could be a quarter-mile or less, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a dense fog advisory, which is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters said motorists should be prepared for abrupt changes in visibility over short distances when traveling in the Willamette Valley, including stretches of Interstate 5. Dense fog has been observed in Corvallis, Portland, Aurora, McMinnville and Eugene, among other locations.
Forecasters urged drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Light south wind.
Tuesday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 49. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 48. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 60. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 59. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.