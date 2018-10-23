With visibility limited to a quarter-mile or less in some mid-valley locations, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a dense fog advisory, which is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters said motorists should be prepared for abrupt changes in visibility over short distances when traveling along the Interstate 5 corridor between Longview and Eugene, including the Portland-Vancouver metro area. Outlying mid-valley locations also will experience periods of dense fog Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
Forecasters said drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind.