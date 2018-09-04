Saying that weather conditions are favorable for the rapid spread of wildfire, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Portland have issued a red flag warning for Tuesday for Linn County.
The warning is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters are worried about the combination of winds from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, with relative humidity levels from 20 to 25 percent. Such conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior, they said.
Forecasters urge people to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.