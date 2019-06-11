With daytime high temperatures expected to be between 91 and 97, the National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a heat advisory for the mid-valley from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The warmest times will be between 3 and 7 p.m., forecasters said, and urban areas will be the hottest.
Overnight low temperatures of 60 to 67 are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slow to cool Tuesday night, with the coolest temperatures expected around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Again, urban areas will remain the warmest. Forecasters said this means there will be limited relief from the heat before hot temperatures return Wednesday.
The hot temperatures and limited overnight relief will increase the chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for those sensitive to heat. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children and the elderly. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
If you work or spend time outside, take additional precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light north northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind.