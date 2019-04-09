The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued flood warnings for a number of rivers in the mid-valley, including the Willamette River at Harrisburg, Albany and Corvallis, the Long Tom River at Monroe and the Santiam River at Jefferson.
Other rivers under flood warning include the Coast Fork of the Willamette River at Goshen, the Mohawk River near Springfield and the Clackamas River at Estacada.
Forecasters said river forecasts are based on observed and predicted rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases.
For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland.
For the Santiam at Jefferson, the stage was 15.5 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday; flood stage is 15.0 feet. Forecasters said the river crested at 15.8 feet at 11 p.m. Monday and now is receding. It is expected to fall below flood stage around 8 a.m. Tuesday. When the river is above 15 feet, forecasters expect widespread lowland and agricultural flooding. Some secondary roads in low-lying areas will be flooded at this level.
The Willamette at Harrisburg was at 15.1 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday; flood stage is 14.0 feet. The river is expected to crest at about 15.2 feet Tuesday morning and then will slowly recede. The river will drop below flood stage Wednesday morning. Above 15.0 feet, low parts of Highway 99E will be flooded. Expect widespread lowland flooding along the Willamette River in the Harrisburg vicinity.
The Willamette at Corvallis was at 26.8 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Flood stage is 30.0 feet. The river is rising, and forecasters expect it to rise above flood stage around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The crest, between 32.0 and 32.5 feet, is likely to be around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When the river rises above 32 feet, expect flooding of low spots on Highway 99 south of Corvallis, the Corvallis-Albany Highway and Highway 34.
The Willamette at Albany was at 20.7 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Flood stage is 25.0 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The flood crest is expected Wednesday morning at between 27.5 and 28.0 feet. Some flooding is expected in North Albany, in Bryant Park and in low areas west of Albany.
The next update for the Willamette River is expected at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Long Tom near Monroe was at 9.1 feet at 3 a.m. The flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river crested at 9.1 feet at 8 p.m. Monday and is expected to slowly recede on Tuesday, dropping below flood stage by 10 a.m. Above 9 feet, flood waters threaten some roads and low-lying agricultural land around Monroe. The next update will be issued at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers before 7 p.m, then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 55. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 55. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 57. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.