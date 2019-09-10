Forecasters expect showers throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and highs around 68. The showers should continue tonight, with lows around 54. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with patches of morning fog and highs around 74.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. High near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.