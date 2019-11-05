A dense fog advisory is in effect for the mid-valley until 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the air stagnation advisory for the region remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Portland said the fog could create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, which could be limited to a quarter-mile in some spots. Forecasters said drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
People with respiratory illnesses should follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light northwest wind.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light north wind.
Tuesday night: Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light north wind.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light north northwest wind.