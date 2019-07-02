Tuesday dawns with clouds throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters expect skies to eventually clear, and highs to reach the low 70s. The forecast for the Fourth of July? Sunny, with highs around 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.