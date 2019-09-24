Forecasters expect cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley Tuesday morning, but say skies gradually will clear. Highs Tuesday should be around 74. Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows around 52. Sunny and 72 on Wednesday, with winds gusting to around 20 mph in some locations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light north northwest wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.