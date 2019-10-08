Forecasters say there's a chance of showers throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, but expect most of the moisture to fall before 8 a.m. and after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs around 59. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows around 38. Sunny and 61 on Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A chance of rain before 8 a.m., then showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A slight chance of rain before 8 a,m., then a chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A chance of rain before 8 a,m., then showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers before 11 p,m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light north northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.