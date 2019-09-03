Forecasters expect partly sunny skies in the mid-valley as Tuesday begins, but full sunshine eventually will prevail, with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday night will be clear, with lows near 55. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs around 85, and winds gusting up to 18 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light north northeast wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.