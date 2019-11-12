Forecasters say there's a 50-50 chance of rain throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs around 54. (At least the change in weather has swept away that air stagnation advisory.) Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 42 and a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 56.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A 50% chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of rain before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A 50% chance of rain, mainly between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of rain before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 8 a.m. A 50% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tuesday night: A 30% chance of rain before 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind.