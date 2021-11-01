 Skip to main content
Tuesday is the last day to vote in Linn County, where to drop off that ballot
Rich Nichols of Albany places a ballot in the drop box outside the Linn County Courthouse.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Tomorrow is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Linn County.

As of noon Monday, 21,175 out of 95,590 registered voters had voted in the county, or 21.57%. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.

Measure 22-189

This is the main countywide issue in the November election. The measure calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.

The measure would increase voters’ property tax from $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 15 cent increase.

Measure 22-188

Only pertaining to voters within Mill City, this measure would allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits, and the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town.

Measure 24-459

Only pertaining to property owners within the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, including Lyons, this measure calls for a property tax rate of 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund fire services.

Where to vote

It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are plenty of boxes to drop them off around town. Here is a comprehensive list of ballot boxes in Linn County to ensure that your vote is counted.

Linn County Courthouse Dropbox - 300 SW Fourth Ave.

Open 24/7, and midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday

North Albany Shopping Center - 621 Northwest Hickory St., Albany

Open 24/7, and midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Albany Public Library - 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 

Millersburg City Hall - 4222 Old Salem Road NE, Millersburg

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Lebanon Police Department Drop Box - 40 N. Second St., Lebanon

Open 24/7, and from midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Lebanon Public Library - 55 Academy St., Lebanon

Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Halsey City Hall - 100 Halsey St., Halsey

Open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday

Linn County Sheriff - Lebanon Substation - 2590 S. Main Road, Lebanon

Open 24/7, and from midnight Tuesday until 8 p.m.

Harrisburg City Hall - 120 Smith St., Harrisburg

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Brownsville City Hall - 255 N. Main St., Brownsville

Open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday

Scio City Hall - 38957 NW First Ave., Scio

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 

Sweet Home Police Department Drop Box - 1950 Main St,, Sweet Home

Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Sweet Home City Hall - 3225 Main St., Sweet Home

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday 

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

