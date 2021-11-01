Tuesday is the last day to vote in Linn County, where to drop off that ballot

Tomorrow is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Linn County.
As of noon Monday, 21,175 out of 95,590 registered voters had voted in the county, or 21.57%. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.
Measure 22-189
This is the main countywide issue in the November election. The measure calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.
The measure would increase voters’ property tax from $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 15 cent increase.
Measure 22-188
Only pertaining to voters within Mill City, this measure would allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits, and the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town.
Measure 24-459
Only pertaining to property owners within the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, including Lyons, this measure calls for a property tax rate of 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund fire services.
Where to vote
It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are plenty of boxes to drop them off around town. Here is a comprehensive list of ballot boxes in Linn County to ensure that your vote is counted.
Linn County Courthouse Dropbox - 300 SW Fourth Ave.
Open 24/7, and midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday
North Albany Shopping Center - 621 Northwest Hickory St., Albany
Open 24/7, and midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday
Albany Public Library - 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Millersburg City Hall - 4222 Old Salem Road NE, Millersburg
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Lebanon Police Department Drop Box - 40 N. Second St., Lebanon
Open 24/7, and from midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday
Lebanon Public Library - 55 Academy St., Lebanon
Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Halsey City Hall - 100 Halsey St., Halsey
Open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday
Linn County Sheriff - Lebanon Substation - 2590 S. Main Road, Lebanon
Open 24/7, and from midnight Tuesday until 8 p.m.
Harrisburg City Hall - 120 Smith St., Harrisburg
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Brownsville City Hall - 255 N. Main St., Brownsville
Open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday
Scio City Hall - 38957 NW First Ave., Scio
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Sweet Home Police Department Drop Box - 1950 Main St,, Sweet Home
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Sweet Home City Hall - 3225 Main St., Sweet Home
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
