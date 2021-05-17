 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday is final day to vote
0 comments
alert
ELECTION 2021

Tuesday is final day to vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock PIX: Benton County vote 21

A voter drops off a ballot at the Benton County Courthouse last May. Ballots for this year's May election are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Voters intending to cast ballots in the special election must have their ballots in the hands of county elections officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Although Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, postmarks do not count. A ballot must be in the hands of the elections office by the time polls close to be counted.

Tuesday’s ballot features Measure 2-130, a renewal of a public safety and health levy in Benton County, as well as a series of contested school board races in Greater Albany Public Schools and the Corvallis School District.

Stargazers are set to be captivated by a Super Flower Blood Moon later this month. The celestial event is set to be visible to people from North America on the morning of May 26. The total lunar eclipse is known as the Blood Moon due to the red tint it gives the moon. The event occurs when the earth aligns itself between the moon and the sun. When this occurs, the only light that reaches the moon’s surface is from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere. Air molecules from the Earth’s atmosphere scatter most of the blue light, causing the surface of the moon to appear red. This Blood Moon will combine with May’s Full Flower Moon and a total lunar eclipse to create a “Super Flower Blood Moon”. The event will be visible to the entire world, but only the Pacific Rim will see the eclipse reach “totality” at 11:11 to 11:25 UTC.

Money measures also are on the ballot in the Lyons-Mehama Water District and the Mill City Rural Fire Protection District.

Also on the ballot in Benton County and Linn County are a wide variety of school and college boards, special districts and fire districts.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 28.94% of ballots had been cast in Benton County (17,284 cast out of 59,728 eligible). Meanwhile, in Linn County, 15.39% of ballots have been turned in (14,835 cast out of 94,530 eligible).

Here is a look at Linn County ballot drop sites: the Linn County Courthouse; libraries in Albany and Lebanon; city halls in Brownsville, Halsey, Harrisburg, Lyons, Mill City, Millersburg, Scio and Sweet Home; police departments in Sweet Home and Lebanon; and the sheriff’s substation in Lebanon.

Benton County drop-off sites are: the Benton County Courthouse; the Sunset Building; the Timberhill Wells Fargo Bank; libraries in Monroe, Philomath and Corvallis; Adair Village City Hall; the Lincoln Health Center; the North Albany IGA; Gill Coliseum at OSU; the Corvallis Community Center; the LBCC Benton Center; City Limits Market; and John Boy’s Alsea Mercantile.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Online coverage

For breaking news coverage of election results on Tuesday night, go to our websites at www.democratherald.com and www.gazettetimes.com. More complete stories with updated vote tallies will appear in Thursday's print editions. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News