Trysting Tree cutting fuels concerns; course officials cite safety issues

Cottonwood trees have been cut down in the past two summers at Trysting Tree Golf Club on the banks of the Willamette River just east of Corvallis in Linn County.

That much folks can agree on. The difficulty is in determining just how many trees were cut down — and what kind — and whether the work was necessary.

The saga began when J. Boone Kauffman of Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Robert Beschta, professor emeritus in OSU’s College of Forestry, submitted a guest opinion on the Trysting Tree cutting to Mid-Valley Media. The guest opinion piece will run in an upcoming edition of the paper.

The submission, dated Aug. 26, said that “old-growth cottonwoods, some over five feet in diameter, are being cut down along the Willamette River at the Golf Course. Liquidation of these huge trees is of great alarm as cottonwoods are recognized as ‘keystone species’ and provide habitat for more species of wildlife than any other forest type in the western U.S.”

The guest opinion also said that “dozens of Oregon ash trees” have been cut down along the riverbank.