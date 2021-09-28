Trysting Tree cutting fuels concerns; course officials cite safety issues

Cottonwood trees have been cut down in the past two summers at Trysting Tree Golf Club on the banks of the Willamette River just east of Corvallis in Linn County.
That much folks can agree on. The difficulty is in determining just how many trees were cut down — and what kind — and whether the work was necessary.
The saga began when J. Boone Kauffman of Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Robert Beschta, professor emeritus in OSU’s College of Forestry, submitted a guest opinion on the Trysting Tree cutting to Mid-Valley Media. The guest opinion piece will run in an upcoming edition of the paper.
The submission, dated Aug. 26, said that “old-growth cottonwoods, some over five feet in diameter, are being cut down along the Willamette River at the Golf Course. Liquidation of these huge trees is of great alarm as cottonwoods are recognized as ‘keystone species’ and provide habitat for more species of wildlife than any other forest type in the western U.S.”
The guest opinion also said that “dozens of Oregon ash trees” have been cut down along the riverbank.
Kauffman and Bechta called on golf course managers to stop the cutting and establish a 100-foot forest protection zone between the course and the river. In a follow-up letter to the OSU Foundation (see our website for the full text) Kauffmann and Bechta said that a survey they had conducted along the Willamette Greenway revealed that more than 50 trees have been cut down.
In the letter to the Foundation, Kauffman and Bechta wrote "it is arguable that these cottonwoods are even more ecologically valuable than the controversial old-growth conifers that were recently cut down on OSU’s McDonald Forest. Removing the oldest and largest trees along the Willamette River is clearly an embarrassment for OSU and the OSU Foundation and is contrary to its sustainable natural resource management goals."
Trysting Tree, said its board president, Mark Giustina, is a for-profit corporation governed by a board of directors. The non-profit OSU Foundation is the sole shareholder in the golf course, which consists of state land.
Giustina disagreed with Kauffman and Bechta in several key areas.
First, he said that a certified arborist who studied the trees cut down just 16 cottonwoods in the past two summers. The work, which has concluded, also left some snags to serve as habitat for wildlife.
Giustina said that the safety of golfers and employees was the key driver of the decision to cut, which he said received approval from Linn County officials.
“Every year we have had close calls,” Giustina said, noting that there have been 25 to 30 near misses in recent years, one as recently as last Friday.
“We’ve about killed a handful of people,” Giustina said. “That’s the important thing to remember. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Giustina also said that given the size of the cottonwoods, the limbs involved can be sizable — and hazardous.
After a limb fall, Giustina said, those nearby often would say “that’s not a limb, that’s a tree.”
Giustina said that the cottonwoods the arborist studied were approximately 85 years old, mature and approaching deterioration.
Weather has played a key role in the fate of the Trysting Tree cottonwoods, Giustina. The course often floods, leaving the trees less secure and the wind and low water during summers “also can create limb drops.”
“It was time to address it,” he said.
Kauffman and Bechta, however, said that their survey showed that trees cut down on the streambank “were in no way a safety hazard. These trees have no influence on golfer safety. ’’We thus question why are so many being removed at Trysting Tree when clearly the vast majority of cottonwoods are not a safety concern.”
The OSU professors and golf course officials also disagree on which land-use decisions apply to the tree work. Kauffman and Bechta said that the cutting violates the terms of a 1983 Oregon Court of Appeals decision that authorized the construction of the course.
Giustina, however, said that that case — JR Golf Services, Inc. v. Linn County — “has no bearing on the ongoing operations” because it was superseded by a 1984 conditional use permit application that was approved by Linn County.
That application, Giustina, gives course managers the right to “cut timber for public safety.”
Giustina said that new evergreen trees, largely Douglas firs, will be planted to replace the cottonwoods.
“We understand our responsibilities with the Willamette Greenway,” Giustina said. “Trysting Tree is committed to being a good steward of the land and the Willamette River.”
