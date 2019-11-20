{{featured_button_text}}

LYONS — Laying the groundwork for a possible electoral push in 2020, President Donald Trump’s campaign ventured into a mostly blue state Wednesday for a listening session with a group of Oregon supporters at a mid-valley wood products mill.

Against the backdrop of impeachment hearing in Washington, D.C., Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and Lara Trump, a senior adviser to the campaign and the president’s daughter-in-law, toured the Freres Lumber mass plywood panel plant in Lyons with a small media contingent in tow.

Afterward, they sat down for a half-hour conversation with the company’s president and chief forester, three Republican state lawmakers and three Timber Unity representatives. With no members of the public present, the event lacked some of the partisan fervor of a Trump campaign rally, but it was clearly orchestrated with the upcoming election in mind.

In 2016, Parscale noted, Trump didn’t bother to campaign at all in Oregon, a state he lost to Hillary Clinton by a substantial margin. But he said the president is “looking at opportunities in Oregon” this time around.

“What we see in Oregon is a chance for the president to expand his map,” Parscale said. “I think you’ll see the president in a position to come to win here.”

Freres Lumber President Rob Freres said his family-owned company has been hammered by restrictions on federal timber under past administrations, but he praised the more industry-friendly timber policies enacted under Trump.

“The new leadership is increasing the pace and scale of protecting our forests, enhancing the environment and producing the wood products we use every day,” Freres said.

Marie Bowers, a Coburg-area grass seed farmer, noted that Oregon leads the nation in both grass seed and lumber production but told the Trump campaign representatives that rural residents who work in natural resource industries felt severely threatened last year when the Democrat-dominated Legislature tried to pass a cap-and-trade measure that would have pushed up fuel process in an effort to cut carbon emissions.

She talked about the Timber Unity movement that formed in response to the bill, growing from a small group of protesters into an organization with more than 50,000 members.

“Working rural Oregonians have felt really disenfranchised for a long time,” she said.

State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, echoed that sentiment, but she also highlighted the strengths of Oregon companies such as Freres, which recently began producing innovative mass plywood panels for the construction industry.

“Sometimes we feel a little forgotten out here, but we have voters that matter here and you’ve acknowledged that and we appreciate it,” Sprenger said.

“We don’t need to be taken care of,” she added. “We want to contribute.”

Timber Unity member Angelita Sanchez, who owns a small trucking company in Sweet Home, said the group is planning another rally at the Capitol during the next legislative session in February.

“I really hope the president gets to hear about that,” she said. “I really believe he’s the only one who can stop this socialist agenda we don’t want any part of.”

“Kudos to you guys for standing up for your way of life and saying you’re not going down without a fight,” said Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric.

“The forgotten men and women of America are forgotten no more under this president, and that’s why Brad and I are here today.”

Parscale added that “the president understands the importance of what you’re trying to do here” and encouraged the group to keep working to elect Republican candidates to the Legislature.

“I think with the president on the ticket you can win back some of those seats,” he said.

