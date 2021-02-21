Trudy Rubin: GOP cowards undermining American democracy in the eyes of the world

So it is staggering to watch the bulk of elected GOP legislators, at national and state level, pretend they support the constitution, especially Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who damned Trump as guilty but wouldn’t convict.

These legislators know, as stated by Sen. Lisa Murkowski — one of the 17 brave GOP truth-tellers from Capitol Hill — that “the violence and desecration of the Capitol … was not a spontaneous uprising”. They know that Donald Trump “set the stage” with his election lies and gave the crowd “explicit instructions” to march to the Capitol. They know that Trump was only “concerned about his election and retaining power.”

But these GOP cowards seem to lack any grasp of the of the world we live in, of geopolitical trends or of the authoritarian fires they are fueling. As an editorial in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald blared, “Donald Trump acquittal defies logic and evidence.” Or as a Der Spiegel commentator wrote, “You can see an unprecedented failure of American democracy, a triumph of madness.”