Trudy Rubin: Germany offers civics lessons for US

Teaching materials are augmented by a vast array of nongovernmental organizations, including foundations funded by each political party. There is a strong focus on the need for pluralism, and lessons on how to tell fake news from real.

Sound too good to be true? Koehler says not. “There is no partisan conflict over [federal and state] civic education centers,” he says. “They are more or less independent in choosing their topics, and have academic expert advisory groups.” Each state, he adds, “has its own focus points, different culture and political issues, but they try to follow the basic template.”

However, and here comes the key: “What is controversial in society must be presented as controversial,” explains Koehler. In other words, students must be presented with all sides of a controversy and then given the chance to argue it out in the classroom.

“The idea is so they can make their own views. There must be no conversion on political issues. This protects political education from political overreach.”