Trucks play in the mud

Just outside Sweet Home, as Highway 228 bends towards Brownsville, the sound of revving engines fill the air.

There are monster trucks and trucks that are monsters, classic cars perched on tires better suited for semi-trucks and mud. A lot of mud.

For the second year in a row, All or Nothing Productions put on the Northern Farms Mud Fest on Saturday. The event invites anyone and everyone to bring their best rig to come play in the dirt. Wet dirt.

There are drag strips and pools of mud. Fire pits and mud boots and American flags. A booth selling tacos, sweatshirts and burgers. And in the middle of a strip of rare-to-find grass, are the Girl Scouts.

"This is much better than sitting outside the grocery store," said Jessica Tenbusch who worked with her daughter Shasta selling cookies on Saturday. "Here we have entertainment."

The troop estimated that they had easily sold 50 boxes by 10 a.m. —already better than last year when there was snow on the ground.

That's because the Mud Fest is a rain or shine event. No refunds. And for an event that is built on mud, a little extra precipitation never hurts.