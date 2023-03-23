The Harrisburg Bridge over the Willamette River on Highway 99E between Albany and Junction City now has a weight limit affecting commercial trucks, but not passenger vehicles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has posted limits of 36 tons for seven-axle trucks, and 33 tons for three-axle emergency vehicles, based on an inspection and load rating in February using updated Federal Highway Administration guidelines.

Prior to this month, the bridge had not been load-restricted since it was last inspected in December 2021.

Detours for vehicles exceeding these weights has been established and uses state and local roads. Southbound trucks should take Territorial Road and Diamond Hill Road to Interstate 5; northbound traffic should take Highway 99W to Corvallis, then head east on Highway 34.

The Harrisburg Bridge is a 2,146-foot structure built in 1925. Concrete approach spans were added to the bridge in 1976. The most recent maintenance was in 2021, when steel bracing was replaced and the bridge was painted to extend the life of the structure.

For road conditions and traffic alerts, visit tripcheck.com or call 511. For current commercial vehicle restrictions in Oregon, visit Oregon Trucking Online.