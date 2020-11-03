Truck mishap disrupts traffic on Highway 20

Traffic on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany was disrupted Tuesday morning after a truck hauling two trailers filled with compost was disabled.

At 7:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 20 at the Independence Highway intersection, where the truck’s rear trailer tipped over after a wheel fell off, according to information from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway was blocked for less than an hour as emergency responders worked to get the disabled vehicle out of the roadway. The eastbound lane remained closed as late as 9:30 a.m., with flaggers directing one lane of traffic at a time around the scene.

No one was injured and no citations were issued, the Sheriff’s Office said.

