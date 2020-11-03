 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck mishap disrupts traffic on Highway 20

Truck mishap disrupts traffic on Highway 20

{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany was disrupted Tuesday morning after a truck hauling two trailers filled with compost was disabled.

At 7:35 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 20 at the Independence Highway intersection, where the truck’s rear trailer tipped over after a wheel fell off, according to information from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway was blocked for less than an hour as emergency responders worked to get the disabled vehicle out of the roadway. The eastbound lane remained closed as late as 9:30 a.m., with flaggers directing one lane of traffic at a time around the scene.

No one was injured and no citations were issued, the Sheriff’s Office said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News