Vann Beckner figures just about everyone knows someone who's battled breast cancer. For himself, it was an aunt, and several acquaintances.
To honor them and help raise awareness of the issue, the co-owner of AA Towing commissioned a special vinyl wrap from Xtreme Grafx: a large pink ribbon, symbolizing the fight against breast cancer.
Beckner's tow truck has been among the special guests at car shows, including the Rollin' Oldies show Sept. 15 in Lebanon. And this Saturday, the truck will be parked near the 2018 Soroptimist Walk for the Cause.
The walk takes place at the Linn County Courthouse in downtown Albany.
On-site registration and the silent auction begin at 8 a.m., with grand marshals sharing their survivor stories before the walk commences at 9. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Samaritan Health Services are presenting sponsors.
The annual event raises money to support the detection and treatment of breast cancer and other cancers affecting women. More than $790,000 has been raised in 23 years. The local walk raised $40,000 in 2017, which was distributed to Walk Grant recipients Albany InReach Services, Evergreen Hospice, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation and Volunteer Caregivers.
This year, walkers and runners will cover 5 kilometers from the courthouse to Water Avenue, along the Dave Clark Trail and Monteith Riverpark. Costumes and signs are encouraged; pets on leashes are allowed.
Pre-registration has ended. Information about the Walk and the Soroptimist are available at www.sialbany.org.
Beckner said he has long thought about decorating a truck especially for breast cancer awareness. He said response to his effort, which he had done about a month ago, has been extremely favorable.
It's like it says in the quote on the back of the truck, part of the wrap: "We all know someone."
"It affects everybody, seems like," he said.