Truck crash snarls traffic on southbound I-5

A commercial truck crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Albany Wednesday morning. Both lanes of traffic were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Tangent Fire District was called out to the crash near milepost 229 at 6:11 a.m. Within a half hour the Albany Police Department had shut down the southbound Highway 20 on-ramp to the interstate, marking the closure with flares and a police car.

The truck crash occurred in the vicinity of the Selmet metals plant, with the tractor resting mostly on the left shoulder of the freeway and its trailer overhanging the cable barrier in the median.

By 7 a.m. southbound traffic, which consisted mostly of commercial trucks, was backed up for more than 3 miles.

There was still a lengthy backup of traffic at 9:45 a.m., when one of the lanes was reopened.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

