A crash involving two commercial vehicles disrupted traffic on Highway 99W near Monroe for several hours on Wednesday morning.
The collision, involving an empty cement mixer and a cargo truck, happened at 5:41 a.m. about two miles north of Monroe, according to reports from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Travelers were advised to take alternate routes until the crash scene could be cleared of debris. One lane of traffic was reopened with flaggers about 8:30 a.m., and both lanes were reopened by 9:30 a.m., according to ODOT spokeswoman Angela Beers Seydel.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said no one was injured in the collision, but no additional information, including the identities of the drivers or who may have been at fault, was available on Wednesday.