Trick-or-treating during COVID-19

There’s a photo that’s gone viral.
It shows an ordinary stoop in an ordinary neighborhood. A PVC pipe has been painted orange and attached to the railing as a makeshift candy delivery-system.
It represents a shot at normalcy this Halloween with children able to visit houses making time honored demands for candy while maintaining proper social distancing but it also represents just how far away from normal we still are.
“Kids need a sense of normalcy in this crazy world we’re living in today,” said Albany resident Kim Perez.
Perez, who has three children of her own, has navigated the COVID-19 reality carefully — her 8-year-old daughter has an immune deficiency.
But forgoing Halloween seemed like a step too far.
“My kids kept saying how they want to go trick-or-treating and I’m thinking that nobody is going to open the doors for them,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control has released guidelines for celebrating Halloween in a responsible way noting that pumpkin carving with family or outside at a safe distance with friends can still take place. The CDC also recommends a Halloween scavenger hunt, decorating your home, doing a virtual costume contest or having a Halloween movie night with those in your own home.
Those willing to take what the CDC calls “moderate” risks of contracting COVID-19 can participate in one-way trick-or-treating that utilizes individually wrapped goodie bags. An outdoor costume parade with groups 6 feet apart is also suggested as well as attending costume parties that are held outdoors or participating in one-way, open air haunted forests.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating is considered a high risk activity by the CDC and is discouraged.
Children won’t be going business to business in downtown Albany this year either. The annual Downtown Trick-or Treat has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Instead, the group is holding a downtown character hunt Oct. 15-30.
“Kids can enjoy some Halloween coloring fun, then the whole family can head to Downtown Albany and search for Halloween movie characters on window posters,” said ADA’s Executive Director Lise Grato.
ADA will also hold a costume contest from Oct. 26-30.
Kids are invited to to have their photo taken in their costumes at a yet-to-be determined location downtown with winners posted to the ADA Facebook page.
Perez’s children are already thinking about their costumes. According to the CDC, Halloween masks should not take the place of cloth or N95 masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Halloween, Perez will be masked up as well.
“I came up with the idea of putting candy in individual bags and passing them out,” she said, noting she would keep a 6-foot distance and wave to passersby with her children. “I know people will be nervous if somebody isn’t wearing a mask and gloves so that’s why I came up with wearing a mask and gloves.
“As hard as it is on us as adults, nobody’s really imagining how hard it is on the children. My poor children have been locked up in the house since the end of March. All kids need a break and this is my way of wanting to give those children a break.”
The CDC notes that local restrictions should be followed but in Oregon, there’s been little regulation surrounding Halloween. The state still prohibits large groups from congregating and schools remain closed but no specific guidance on the holiday has been set.
The suggestions for Halloween from the CDC, however, do carry over the two days between Halloween and Nov. 2 which marks Dia de los Muertos. The holiday traditionally is confused as “Mexican Halloween” but celebrates loved ones who have passed away.
Traditionally families may visit cemeteries and have large parties but the CDC has recommended those gatherings not take place this year. Instead, the agency suggests preparing meals for families and neighbors and delivering them in a non-contact manner, playing music that a departed loved one enjoyed in your own home, setting pillows and blankets out in your home for departed loved ones and making the traditional altar in your own home. Virtual celebrations, the CDC said, are also suggested.
