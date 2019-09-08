The Best in the West Triathlon is being held this weekend near Sweet Home
The event, which last year drew around 700 participants, includes a variety of race categories, from a kids “Splash and Dash” that has just a 100 meter swim and a kilometer run, to a Half Ironman Triathlon with a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.
The event includes swim courses in Foster Reservoir, a bike courses through rural Linn County and a running course along the lake and South Santiam River.
The event started with athlete check-ins Friday and some race categories were held Saturday, with others being held today. Participants and volunteers in the event, which has been held annually since 2011, have options for camping on site at Lewis Creek Park.
For more information visit www.bestinthewesttriathlon.com.