Trial set for Sweet Home man accused of manslaughter, drunk driving

A Sweet Home man accused of manslaughter for an alleged drunk driving crash is scheduled for a five-day jury trial in July.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court, Brian James McIntire also pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Emma Pulido, 5, and her mother Stormy Barge of Sweet Home were killed in the head-on crash, which occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on July 23, 2019 near Crawfordsville.

According to authorities, a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by McIntire, was traveling northbound on Brush Creek Road when it crossed over the center line and collided with a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, Barge and her daughter were passengers in the Mitsubishi.

Barge’s other daughter, Macy Pulido, 3, and the driver of the Mitsubishi, Ty Kirkland, suffered minor injuries.

The next hearing in the case, to determine trial readiness issues, was scheduled for June 30.

Kyle Odegard

