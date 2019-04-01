The man accused of murdering his ex-wife’s lover in a Corvallis nail salon in December of 2017 is now scheduled to go to trial in late January 2020.
The new trial date, Jan. 27, for Than Duy Kim was set Thursday by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams. The trial is scheduled to continue as late as Feb. 11, 2020.
Kim, 50, of Albany, is accused of murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Kim had been set to go to trial in March, but his attorneys asked for more time to prepare his defense in January and the trial was rescheduled.
Kim is accused of attacking Mitch Xuan Dong with knives and a baseball bat after catching Dong with his ex-wife at the Corvallis Nail Spa. Dong died of his injuries a week after the attack.
Kim is currently being held in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.