KIM, THAN DUY

KIM, THAN DUY

Booking No.:
1700001920
File No.:
11563
 
 
Incident No.:
17CR80995
Arrested:
12/12/2017
Booked:
12/12/2017
Arresting Agency:
Corvallis PD
Arrest Case No.:
17C07664
 
Age:
49
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
XXX
 
Race:
A
Weight:
148
Eyes:
BRO
 
 
Total Bail:
$3,000,000.00
 

Charge Information

Offense:
Warrant Type:
Disp:
Sent:
 
RECK ENDANGERING 
FTA 
 
--
 
ASSAULT IV 
FTA 
 
--
 
POINTING FIREARM AT ANOTHER 
FTA 
 
--
 
POINTING FIREARM AT ANOTHER 
FTA 
 
--
 
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON 
FTA 
 
--
 
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON 
FTA 
 
--
 
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON 
FTA 
 
--
 
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON 
FTA 
 
--
 
ASSAULT I 
FTA 
 
--
 
ASSAULT I 
FTA 
 
--
 
ASSAULT I 
FTA 
 
--
 
MURDER 
 
 
--
 
ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME - 2 
FTA 
OTHER 
--

The man accused of murdering his ex-wife’s lover in a Corvallis nail salon in December of 2017 is now scheduled to go to trial in late January 2020.

The new trial date, Jan. 27, for Than Duy Kim was set Thursday by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams. The trial is scheduled to continue as late as Feb. 11, 2020.

Kim, 50, of Albany, is accused of murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Kim had been set to go to trial in March, but his attorneys asked for more time to prepare his defense in January and the trial was rescheduled.

Kim is accused of attacking Mitch Xuan Dong with knives and a baseball bat after catching Dong with his ex-wife at the Corvallis Nail Spa. Dong died of his injuries a week after the attack.

Kim is currently being held in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.

