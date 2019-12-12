Trial set for February in fatal 2018 crash

A Philomath woman will go on trial early next year on manslaughter, drunk-driving and other charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash that killed her 5-year-old daughter.
In a court hearing Thursday morning, Laurie Ogario Ramsey, 42, rejected a plea offer from the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and elected to go to trial in the case.
Judge Matthew Donohue set the two-week jury trial to begin Feb. 24 in Benton County Circuit Court.
Ramsey was arraigned in July 2018 on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and third-degree assault (DUII) as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. She pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Several of the charges are Measure 11 offenses. The most serious count, first-degree manslaughter, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The charges stem from a motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 24, 2018, in a rural residential area west of Philomath.
According to reports from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey was driving on Marys River Estates Road with her two young daughters in the vehicle when her 2006 Toyota Highlander ran off the road and crashed into a grove of trees.
Ramsey’s 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramsey and her other daughter, age 8, were taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Ramsey is being represented by attorneys Wayne Mackeson and James O’Rourke.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Andrew Jordan is prosecuting the case.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.