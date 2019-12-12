Trial set for February in fatal 2018 crash

A Philomath woman will go on trial early next year on manslaughter, drunk-driving and other charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash that killed her 5-year-old daughter.

In a court hearing Thursday morning, Laurie Ogario Ramsey, 42, rejected a plea offer from the Benton County District Attorney’s Office and elected to go to trial in the case.

Judge Matthew Donohue set the two-week jury trial to begin Feb. 24 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Ramsey was arraigned in July 2018 on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and third-degree assault (DUII) as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. She pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Several of the charges are Measure 11 offenses. The most serious count, first-degree manslaughter, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The charges stem from a motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 24, 2018, in a rural residential area west of Philomath.