Trial of ex-Corvallis councilor postponed again

Page, who was elected in Ward 8 in November 2016, moved to Touchstone Place in Ward 1 in May 2018, but was allowed to retain his Ward 8 seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced in Ward 8 by pediatrician and Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6, 2018 election.

If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter. Page also ran in the 2017 Democratic primary for a Benton County Board of Commissioners seat but did not advance.

Page also was the subject of a Gazette-Times investigation in 2017 that revealed Page owes $140,000 in child support for children of three ex-wives, pleaded guilty in 2007 in a domestic violence case against one of the wives, and does not hold a diploma from Kansas State University, even though paperwork he filed to run for the City Council and the Board of Commissioners says otherwise.

