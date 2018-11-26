The trial in a sexual abuse case involving a former Monroe firefighter and an underage girl began Monday in Benton County Circuit Court with conflicting statements from the opposing attorneys.
Jose Carlos Villa-Garcia, also known as Carlos Garcia, was arrested last December and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to a secret grand jury indictment handed up in May 2017, the alleged abuse occurred between January and May 2016.
Garcia has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
In his opening statement on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan told the jury of seven men and five women that Garcia sexually abused the victim on two separate occasions in early 2016, when he was 29 and she was 15, three years below Oregon’s legal age of consent. (As a rule, the Gazette-Times does not name the victims of alleged sex crimes who have not come forward publicly.)
According to Jordan, Garcia was a friend of the girl’s family who also knew her through the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District, where he worked as a volunteer firefighter and she was in the junior firefighter program. They also knew each other through Monroe High School, where she was a student and he was an assistant wrestling coach.
Jordan said Garcia began sending the girl text messages — innocuous at first but becoming “flirtatious” over time and culminating with a message containing an eggplant emoji the prosecutor said was meant to symbolize an erect male member.
Not long afterward, Jordan told the jurors, the victim texted Garcia from the fire station, where she was working out after hours as she often did. He went there and forced himself on her, the prosecutor said, kissing her, touching her hips, thighs and breasts, pulling her pants down and abusing her with his fingers.
Eventually she told him to stop, Jordan said, and Garcia drove her home.
A few weeks later, Jordan said, in a second after-hours encounter at the Monroe firehouse, Garcia again forced himself on the girl, kissing her and putting his hands on her hips.
The incidents occurred, the prosecutor said, “all while the defendant was over 18 years old, all while the victim was 15 years old and legally incapable of consent.”
Forrest Reid, Garcia’s defense attorney, painted a much different picture of the events in question.
According to Reid, his client had come to the firehouse to check on some equipment, not knowing the girl was there. Reid said it was the girl, and not Garcia, who initiated the intimacy.
“He walked around a corner … (and) she leaned up and kissed him,” the lawyer told the jurors. “He cannot explain why she did it. He said, ‘No.’”
Garcia did not report the incident, Reid said, because he could tell the girl was sorry for what she’d done.
“He knew that she knew that she’d stepped over the bounds.”
Reid also suggested that the decision to press criminal charges against Garcia was driven by the girl’s mother, who he said has filed a $3.5 million lawsuit against the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District. Although the suit was filed under a pseudonym, the girl’s mother confirmed in court on Monday that she was the plaintiff in the case.
She was one of five people, including the alleged victim and three of her friends, who gave testimony on Monday.
On the witness stand, the girl was asked why she didn’t tell anyone what had happened to her right away.
“I was embarrassed … and I didn’t want anybody to get in trouble,” she said.
“I felt like it was my fault,” she went on. “I felt I should have said or done something more to stop it.”
During cross-examination, Reid pressed the girl on details of her testimony, asking whether her recollection might be “a bit fuzzy now.”
He also questioned her about the lawsuit.
“Do you know how much money three and a half million dollars is?” Reid asked.
“I do,” she replied.
“It’s a lot of money, isn’t it?” he said.
The woman testified that when she learned about the incidents, she brought her daughter to Corvallis to meet with the girl’s father, from whom she had separated. After discussing the matter, they decided to contact the authorities.
She also testified about a phone conversation in which she confronted Garcia.
“He was very apologetic,” she said. “He said, ‘It’ll never happen again.”
Reid challenged that account under cross-examination, suggesting the woman might have exaggerated the severity of the abuse and might have threatened Garcia with a nonexistent videotape, which she denied.
He also pressed her about the lawsuit, getting her to acknowledge on the stand that she was the one who filed it.
Several additional witnesses are scheduled to be called by both the prosecution and the defense, with the case expected to go to the jury on Thursday.