Trial began Monday in Benton County Circuit Court for a Philomath man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.
Raymond Merl Turner, 58, is charged with three counts apiece of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies.
According to charging documents in the case, the alleged abuse occurred between Feb. 10, 2005, and June 30, 2007, when the child in question was between 4 and 5 years old.
All of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the sodomy and sexual penetration counts carrying mandatory minimum sentences of eight years and four months. A conviction on the sexual abuse charges would carry a mandatory minimum of six years and three months in prison.
After Judge Matthew Donohue ruled on some last-minute motions, the proceedings began with the selection of a 12-person jury.
Turner, dressed in khaki slacks and a plaid sport shirt, sat quietly at the defense table while his attorney, Mike Flinn, and prosecutor Amie Matusko questioned the prospective jurors about their ability to impartially weigh evidence and testimony in the case.
The selection process was not yet complete when the court recessed for lunch.
The trial is scheduled to last five days.
Turner is already serving a 50-year sentence in another child sex abuse case involving a different victim. He was convicted in October 2017 of 38 criminal offenses, including 12 counts of first-degree rape.
Turner’s conviction in that case is under appeal.