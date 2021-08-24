Trees get surburn, too: Coastal range forests see damage from heat waves

Even big timber outfits like Starker Forests are seeing the first kind of damage of this kind.

“This is kind of a new occurrence for us,” said company president Randy Hereford. “I’ve been with the company for 40 years and never seen anything like this as far as heat goes.”

He also said that the damage appears to be worse as you head into Lincoln County, as southern and western facing slopes were hit harder than the vast majority of forest lands in Benton County.

Hereford also said it seemed like the damage happened mostly to old growth trees, which tend to be more capable of bouncing back from extreme weather events.

“There’s lots of speculation as to why but we probably won’t fully know why we’re starting to see more red needles,” he said. “We’re seeing that mostly on the larger old growth trees.”

Scientists like Beverly Law, a professor emeritus of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, study ecophysiology, which directly analyzes the ways that organisms naturally react to their environments. She says that non-acclimatized trees being hit by the excessive heat may be one factor in the damage, but only time will tell how lasting of an impact this will have, or whether we’ll continue to see the same kinds of summers in the future.